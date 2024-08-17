2,995 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Bought by Fiduciary Financial Group LLC

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 13,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group lifted its position in Blackstone by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 19,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.9% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE BX opened at $134.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.59 and a 52 week high of $145.16.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,305,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at $56,567,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.65.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

