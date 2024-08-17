3,305 Shares in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Acquired by Fiduciary Financial Group LLC

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bunge Global during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Bunge Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Bunge Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bunge Global by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $2,065,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,086,776.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

BG stock opened at $96.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.87 and its 200 day moving average is $101.70. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $86.10 and a 52 week high of $115.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.06). Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

