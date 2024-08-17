338,860 Shares in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Acquired by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 338,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,823,000. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.21% of Credo Technology Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 19,240.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $97,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $276,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,807,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,691,189.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,807,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,691,189.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 45,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $1,444,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,015.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 906,678 shares of company stock worth $26,727,944 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of CRDO opened at $30.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.00 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day moving average is $23.69. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $33.96.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $60.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. Analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Credo Technology Group

(Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Further Reading

