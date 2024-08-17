3,445 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Purchased by Fiduciary Financial Group LLC

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,103,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,453,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 27.5% in the second quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 16.6% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 101,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after buying an additional 14,456 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 17,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 26,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa America cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $159.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $175.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.14.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.