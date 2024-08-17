374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.
374Water Stock Performance
SCWO opened at $1.09 on Friday. 374Water has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.61 million, a PE ratio of -18.17 and a beta of -0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25.
374Water Company Profile
