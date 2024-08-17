3M (NYSE:MMM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%.
3M has increased its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 67 years. 3M has a payout ratio of 35.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect 3M to earn $7.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.
3M Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE:MMM opened at $127.05 on Friday. 3M has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $128.65. The firm has a market cap of $70.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.69 and its 200-day moving average is $101.09.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other 3M news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,486,484.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. HSBC raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.57.
About 3M
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than 3M
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.