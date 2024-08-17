5,223 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Acquired by Fiduciary Financial Group LLC

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,223 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 611.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Shell by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 495 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Shell by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 789 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Argus increased their target price on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shell Trading Down 0.7 %

Shell stock opened at $72.68 on Friday. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $60.13 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $229.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.74%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

