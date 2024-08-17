632 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Acquired by Fiduciary Financial Group LLC

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $509.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $501.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $481.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $519.40.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

