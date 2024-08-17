9,799 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV) Acquired by Fiduciary Financial Group LLC

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNOV. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 32,564 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 13,435 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $1,870,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

PNOV stock opened at $36.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.18 million, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.54.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.