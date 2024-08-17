Abeona Therapeutics Inc to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Abeona Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.36). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Abeona Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.81) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.06).

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

ABEO opened at $5.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average is $5.57. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABEO. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,732,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 581.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 503,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 429,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,420,000. Finally, Western Standard LLC raised its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,361,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after acquiring an additional 553,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

