Abits Group (NASDAQ:ABTS) versus LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Financial Analysis

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) and Abits Group (NASDAQ:ABTS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares LexinFintech and Abits Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LexinFintech 7.02% 9.63% 3.98% Abits Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LexinFintech and Abits Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LexinFintech $13.32 billion 0.02 $150.14 million $0.76 2.28 Abits Group $1.68 million 11.63 -$12.59 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

LexinFintech has higher revenue and earnings than Abits Group.

0.2% of Abits Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of LexinFintech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Abits Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for LexinFintech and Abits Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LexinFintech 0 1 0 0 2.00 Abits Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

LexinFintech presently has a consensus price target of $2.66, indicating a potential upside of 53.76%. Given LexinFintech’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LexinFintech is more favorable than Abits Group.

Volatility and Risk

LexinFintech has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abits Group has a beta of 2.76, meaning that its share price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LexinFintech beats Abits Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending. It also provides technology-driven platform services for financial institution customers and partners to increase revenues, manage financial risks, enhance operating efficiency and service quality, enhance collections, and reduce overall costs; Maiya application, a location-based services shopping experience with buy-now and pay-later options; and Juzi Licai, an online investment platform. In addition, the company offers technical support and consulting, software development, financing guarantee, and financial technology services. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Abits Group

Abits Group Inc., a digital company, engages in the provision of bitcoin mining and related services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Moxian (BVI) Inc and changed its name to Abits Group Inc. in November 2023. Abits Group Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

