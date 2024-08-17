Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the July 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Stock Up 1.5 %
NYSEAMERICAN IAF opened at $4.50 on Friday. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $4.50.
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%.
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.
