Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the July 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN IAF opened at $4.50 on Friday. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $4.50.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 46.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,499,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 790,758 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 267.2% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 52,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 38,295 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 3.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 588,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 20,678 shares during the period.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

