Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Acadia Healthcare in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst Z. Masood now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Acadia Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $74.47 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $62.04 and a 52-week high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -531.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.98 and its 200-day moving average is $72.98.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.38 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.42%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $2,014,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 74,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 82,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

