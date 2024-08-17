Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41), Yahoo Finance reports.

Achilles Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ACHL stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.95. Achilles Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $1.76.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors. Its platform identifies mutations formed early in the development of cancer. The company offers PELEUS, a proprietary AI-powered bioinformatics platform, used to identify clonal neoantigens in a patient.

