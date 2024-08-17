Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 3,143 ($40.13) and last traded at GBX 2,993 ($38.22), with a volume of 1755063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,810 ($35.88).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 71 ($0.91) per share. This is an increase from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $52.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is presently 6,576.58%.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 16.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,633.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,661.46. The company has a market cap of £8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,666.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.17.

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides insurance and personal lending products in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and the United States. It operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other. The company offers underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, travel, and other insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

