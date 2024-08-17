Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Gap Up to $100.90

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $100.90, but opened at $105.84. Advanced Energy Industries shares last traded at $105.86, with a volume of 23,251 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEIS. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.25.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.34.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $364.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.06 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,543,395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $463,335,000 after purchasing an additional 73,028 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 13.5% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,681,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,910,000 after purchasing an additional 199,578 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,167,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $127,207,000 after purchasing an additional 75,351 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 950,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $103,428,000 after purchasing an additional 15,577 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 22.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 647,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,442,000 after buying an additional 118,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

