AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) Stock Price Up 1.9%

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50. 42,614 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 61,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.66.
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.0178 dividend. This is a positive change from AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF
The AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in both domestic and foreign cannabis equities, as well as total return swaps of similar securities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.