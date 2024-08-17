AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) Stock Price Up 1.9%

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50. 42,614 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 61,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.66.

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.0178 dividend. This is a positive change from AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF ( NYSEARCA:YOLO Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in both domestic and foreign cannabis equities, as well as total return swaps of similar securities.

