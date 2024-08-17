Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.10, Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS.

Aethlon Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEMD opened at $0.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.65. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $3.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AEMD shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Aethlon Medical from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research note on Sunday, June 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

