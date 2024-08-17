Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) PT Raised to $205.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.01% from the company’s current price.

AMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.80.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of AMG stock opened at $172.25 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $120.22 and a fifty-two week high of $189.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.03 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 87.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 127,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,285,000 after buying an additional 25,365 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Finally, Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Get Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Articles

