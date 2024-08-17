Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. Agape ATP had a negative return on equity of 102.90% and a negative net margin of 173.63%.
Agape ATP Stock Performance
Shares of ATPC stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 million and a PE ratio of -5.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.00. Agape ATP has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $3.75.
About Agape ATP
