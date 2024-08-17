Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. Agape ATP had a negative return on equity of 102.90% and a negative net margin of 173.63%.

Agape ATP Stock Performance

Shares of ATPC stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 million and a PE ratio of -5.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.00. Agape ATP has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $3.75.

About Agape ATP

Agape ATP Corporation, an investment holding company, supplies health and wellness products and health solution advisory services in Malaysia. It offers four series of programs that consist of various services and products under the ATP Zeta Health Program, ÉNERGÉTIQUE, BEAUNIQUE, and E.A.T.S. names.

