AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL) Short Interest Up 23.3% in July

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the July 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $19.78 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4844 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%.

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

