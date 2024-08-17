AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the July 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNCM opened at $25.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.92. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $25.85.

AGNC Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from AGNC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.96%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.