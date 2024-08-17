AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Up 0.7% on Analyst Upgrade

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) was up 0.7% during trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $11.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AGNC Investment traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $10.11. Approximately 1,863,177 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 12,484,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

AGNC has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Maxim Group lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,072,574.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.48.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 158.24%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

