AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Trading Up 0.4%

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.98 and last traded at $26.90. 259,448 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 573,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.79.
AIA Group Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.16.
AIA Group Company Profile
AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It is also involved in the distribution of investment and other financial services products.
