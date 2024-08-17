Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIRI opened at $3.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.36. Air Industries Group has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $7.77.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.30. Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $13.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Industries Group will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Industries Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of precision components and assemblies for defense and commercial aerospace industry in the United States. It offers actuators, arresting gears, aerostructures, aircraft structures, chaff pod assemblies, machining and milling solutions, cylinders, drag beams and braces, flight controls, flight safety critical components, integrated assemblies, landing gears, large diameter turn-mills, submarine valves, thrust struts, engine mounts, and turbine engine components and weldments for aircraft jet engines, ground turbines, and other complex machines.

