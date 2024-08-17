Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP) Short Interest Update

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 947,900 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the July 15th total of 769,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Airship AI Trading Up 24.8 %

Shares of Airship AI stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. Airship AI has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average of $4.90.

Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Airship AI will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Airship AI stock. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Airship AI Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AISP Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 216,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. CastleKnight Management LP owned approximately 1.89% of Airship AI at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on AISP shares. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Airship AI in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upgraded Airship AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

