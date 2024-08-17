Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP) Short Interest Update

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 947,900 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the July 15th total of 769,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Airship AI Trading Up 24.8 %
Shares of Airship AI stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. Airship AI has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average of $4.90.
Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Airship AI will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have commented on AISP shares. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Airship AI in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upgraded Airship AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on AISP
About Airship AI
Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Airship AI
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Airship AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airship AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.