Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the July 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Akso Health Group Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of AHG stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. Akso Health Group has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $2.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1.09.

About Akso Health Group

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, and cost-saving promotions at petrol gas stations.

