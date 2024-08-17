Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Senior Officer John Michael Fitzgerald Sells 15,049 Shares

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) Senior Officer John Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.28, for a total transaction of C$380,426.68.

TSE AGI opened at C$26.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.60. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$14.80 and a 12 month high of C$26.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AGI shares. CIBC boosted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank raised Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Alamos Gold from C$26.50 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.90.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

