Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Senior Officer John Michael Fitzgerald Sells 15,049 Shares

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) Senior Officer John Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.28, for a total transaction of C$380,426.68.
Alamos Gold Trading Up 3.7 %
TSE AGI opened at C$26.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.60. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$14.80 and a 12 month high of C$26.38.
Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Alamos Gold Company Profile
Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.
