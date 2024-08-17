Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 467,300 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the July 15th total of 604,200 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 501,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Alarum Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Alarum Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

ALAR opened at $23.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.59 and a 200 day moving average of $25.38. Alarum Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $46.69.

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Alarum Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.62% and a positive return on equity of 35.79%. The business had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALAR. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarum Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alarum Technologies during the first quarter valued at $366,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Alarum Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,190,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Alarum Technologies during the second quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alarum Technologies by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after buying an additional 100,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides internet access and web data collection solutions in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Internet Access Solutions and Consumer Internet Access Solutions. The company offers security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as secured and encrypted connection, masking the customers online activity and keeping them safe from hackers.

