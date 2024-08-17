Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Stock Price Down 1.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $80.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Albemarle traded as low as $77.49 and last traded at $78.02. 993,383 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 3,117,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.14.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ALB. Citigroup lowered their target price on Albemarle from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Albemarle from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Albemarle from $128.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.95.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. USCF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.62.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.49). Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

