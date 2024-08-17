Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Up 2.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.4% during trading on Thursday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $88.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alibaba Group traded as high as $81.88 and last traded at $81.39. Approximately 16,095,634 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 16,558,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.47.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BABA. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.61.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.94. The firm has a market cap of $211.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

