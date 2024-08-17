Aligos Therapeutics Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, August 19th (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Shares of Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Free Report) are going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, August 19th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, August 16th.
Aligos Therapeutics Stock Up 9.4 %
ALGS stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69. The firm has a market cap of $41.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.18. Aligos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.20.
Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 144.16% and a negative net margin of 783.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aligos Therapeutics will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).
