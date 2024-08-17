Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF (BATS:FRDM) Shares Up 0.7%

Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF (BATS:FRDM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.91 and last traded at $35.56. 49,117 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.32.

Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRDM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $9,391,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF by 25,135.5% during the 1st quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 152,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after buying an additional 152,070 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,732,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,343,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $787,000.

Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF Company Profile

The Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (FRDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. FDRM tracks an index that selects and weights exposure to emerging market equities based on personal and economic freedom metrics. FRDM was launched on May 23, 2019 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

