Amcor plc (AMCR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on September 26th

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor has increased its dividend by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years. Amcor has a payout ratio of 66.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Amcor to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.6%.

Amcor Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE:AMCR opened at $10.45 on Friday. Amcor has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $10.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Amcor’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Amcor from $9.80 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.80 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMCR

About Amcor

(Get Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.