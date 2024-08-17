American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Reduced by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 402,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 22,916 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in American Express were worth $93,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in American Express by 13.9% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 6,561 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 6.4% during the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in American Express by 17.5% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,822 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 26.2% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.70.

American Express Stock Up 0.9 %

AXP stock opened at $251.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $181.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $256.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.35.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Recommended Stories

