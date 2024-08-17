American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $217.53 and last traded at $218.56. 223,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,362,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $223.18.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Tower

American Tower Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $102.72 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.78.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.61%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,177.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at $14,223,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,227 shares of company stock valued at $8,497,458. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Tower

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Tower

(Get Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.