AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AMETEK in a report released on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.71. The consensus estimate for AMETEK’s current full-year earnings is $6.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AMETEK’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.75 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.25 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AME. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on AMETEK from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.29.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $162.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.25. AMETEK has a one year low of $136.89 and a one year high of $186.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 19.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

