Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

AMPH stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $36.56 and a twelve month high of $65.92.

In other news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 17,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $736,540.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,130.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 17,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $736,540.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,130.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,282 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $454,772.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,103 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,175.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,484,022. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPH. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

Featured Stories

