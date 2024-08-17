Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) Trading Up 0.6%

Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.40 and last traded at $8.33. Approximately 24,526 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 46,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

Get Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF alerts:

Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.10. The company has a market cap of $77.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. CWM LLC owned about 0.12% of Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (BATT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Lithium and Battery Technology index, a market-cap-weighted index that invests in global advanced battery material companies such as those that mine or produce lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and graphite.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.