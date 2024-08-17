Analysts Set PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) PT at C$28.94

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSKGet Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$28.94.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSK. CIBC cut shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$27.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ATB Capital boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of PSK stock opened at C$27.01 on Wednesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$21.22 and a 12-month high of C$28.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.80.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSKGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 46.81%. The company had revenue of C$135.60 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.9083447 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is 104.17%.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips bought 7,000 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$25.75 per share, with a total value of C$180,250.00. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

