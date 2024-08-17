Analysts Set Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target at $15.14

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.14.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 56.7% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 14,142,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118,552 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,568,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,782,000 after acquiring an additional 81,653 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,783,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 24.5% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,004,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after acquiring an additional 591,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,563,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,841,000 after purchasing an additional 866,705 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NOVA opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.19. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $16.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.27. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 45.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Sunnova Energy International’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

