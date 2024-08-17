Analysts Set UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Price Target at $7.29

Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.29.

Get UWM alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on UWMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of UWM from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on UWM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on UWM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on UWM from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UWMC

UWM Trading Up 1.1 %

UWMC opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.13. UWM has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $864.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.33 and a beta of 1.63.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $507.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UWM will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

UWM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,333.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UWM

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in UWM by 16.0% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of UWM by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in UWM by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UWM by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in UWM by 96.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UWM

(Get Free Report

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.