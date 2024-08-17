Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Trading 2.7% Higher

Shares of Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Free Report) were up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.20 and last traded at $24.20. Approximately 520 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 5,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.58.

Antofagasta Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.85.

About Antofagasta

(Get Free Report)

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. Its mines produce copper cathodes and copper concentrates; and molybdenum, gold, and silver by-products. The company also has exploration projects in various countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.