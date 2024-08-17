Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-2.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.53-7.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.92 billion. Applied Materials also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 2.000-2.360 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised shares of Applied Materials from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $225.56.

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $207.90 on Friday. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $255.89. The stock has a market cap of $172.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $554,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,827 shares of company stock worth $21,382,560 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

