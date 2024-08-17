Ark (ARK) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $56.24 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $56.24 million and $7.60 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000855 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001397 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 182,849,242 coins and its circulating supply is 182,848,818 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

