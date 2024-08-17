ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL) Stock Price Down 0.3%

ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.45 and last traded at $19.58. Approximately 16,625 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.64.

ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $99.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF stock. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned about 5.85% of ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF worth $5,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF

The ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (IZRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ARK Israeli Innovation (USD)(TR) index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of Israeli companies causing advancements in the areas of genomics, health care, biotechnology, industrials, manufacturing, and IT.

