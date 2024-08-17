Arko Corp. (ARKO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on August 30th

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

Arko has a dividend payout ratio of 70.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Arko to earn $0.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Shares of ARKO stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.06. Arko has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $8.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The company has a market cap of $755.81 million, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.45.

Arko ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Arko had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arko will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARKO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arko from $5.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Arko from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

