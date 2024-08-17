ARS Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3,517.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,494 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 2.5% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $26,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 225.7% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $118.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.