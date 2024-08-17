Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Short Interest Up 20.4% in July

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,370,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the July 15th total of 8,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 9.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALAB. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Astera Labs from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.36.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

ALAB stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.18. Astera Labs has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $95.21.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.41 million. Astera Labs’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Astera Labs will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astera Labs

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Astera Labs by 2.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 91,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Astera Labs during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astera Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $332,000.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Featured Stories

