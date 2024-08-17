Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Purchased by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 767 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,805,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2,826.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 26,707 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

TEAM opened at $154.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $258.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.71. The company has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.78 and a beta of 0.74.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $1,401,382.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,148 shares in the company, valued at $31,484,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $1,401,382.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,484,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $78,275.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 130,525 shares in the company, valued at $22,959,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,766 shares of company stock worth $43,257,726 over the last ninety days. 40.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Baird R W cut shares of Atlassian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Atlassian to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.69.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

